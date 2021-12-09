New Delhi: Union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh on Wednesday chaired an interministerial meeting on production linked incentive (PLI) scheme on advanced chemistry cell battery storage and strategy to acquire lithium mines abroad.

“Officials from Ministry of Mines, Ministry of Coal , Ministry of Heavy industries, MEA, NITI Aayog and senior officials from Power Ministry were present in the meeting," union power ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Battery makers are seeking to take advantage of the government’s ₹18,100 crore PLI scheme to make lithium-ion cells within the country. In such a scenario, securing lithium supplies will play a critical role in the pivot towards a greener economy.

“The Minister took an update on status of Bids on PLI Scheme by Ministry of heavy industries and directed to expedite the PLI bid processes. He further discussed the availability of Lithium reserves in the world. He reviewed the probable locations where India can explore Lithium mines. The process and mechanism acquiring mines varies in different countries and we need to prepare accordingly, he added," the statement said.

The government expects that ₹10,000 crore Fame scheme created to curb vehicular emissions and dependence on fossil fuels will help trigger this transition. The scheme is designed to support the electrification of public and shared transport and help create charging infrastructure. Money allocated under Fame-2 is to be spent to subsidize 500,000 electric three-wheelers, 1 million electric two-wheelers, 55,000 electric passenger vehicles and 7,090 electric buses.

“The Minister brought to the attention that India is a huge country in terms of energy requirements and hence our requirement for battery storage is also huge, and is estimated as 120 GWh by 2030, to support our 500 GW renewable capacity addition. He further discussed future prospects and long-term planning in view of our RE Targets," the statement said.

However, India on its part does not have enough lithium reserves for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries, with lithium also having other uses such as in mobile phone batteries, solar panels, aerospace and thermonuclear fusion. Almost all EVs in the country run on imported batteries, mostly from China.

