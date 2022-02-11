New Delhi: Union minister for power and new and renewable energy R.K. Singh has urged states to set up their respective agencies dedicated to energy efficiency and conservation.

In a virtual meeting with the officials of state power ministries, the minister stressed the need for collaborative efforts between the central and state governments towards the large-scale deployment of energy efficiency measures in potential sectors of the economy.

"He emphasised the need to have state-specific agency dedicated for energy efficiency and conservation. He urged that the states should develop action plan to achieve the assigned targets," said a statement from the ministry.

The meeting was organised in line with the Prime Minister’s commitment at COP26, towards reducing the carbon intensity of our country. The objective of this meeting was to ensure the state's participation in fulfilling the India’s climate commitments and each State and UT can be assigned energy saving targets.

Singh said that India will replace diesel with renewables to achieve target of zero diesel use in agricultural sector by 2024.

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced India’s commitments to combat climate change effects. The commitments included that India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and will meet 50% of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030.

Further, by the year 2070, India will achieve the target of net-zero carbon emission.

It was discussed in the meeting that the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) will handhold states in preparing state-specific action plans for achieving targeted goals for each state.

