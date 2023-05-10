NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of the 220/132 kV Powergrid Ara substation. The project will increase the total transformation capacity of the substation to 560 MVA.

Singh said the initiative would speed up the pace of development in Ara and give a boost to the economic and social development of the region through a strong power infrastructure. “This initiative would facilitate meeting the demand for electricity for the next 10 years in Ara," he added.

The augmentation of Powergrid Ara substation will lead to uninterrupted power supply, which will further strengthen Ara’s connectivity with the national grid. The substation will provide power to the Bhojpur, Buxar, and Rohtas districts, leading to industrial and commercial development of the area.

Various rural development works have been undertaken by Powergrid under Corporate Social Responsibility in Bhojpur, including the construction of bathing ghat, PCC roads, community halls, culverts, boundary walls, and retaining walls. Other initiatives include the provision of bench desks in schools, high mast lights, and the construction of toilets.

Apart from the core business of power transmission, Powergrid, a Maharatna PSU of the Government of India, is playing a leading role in impacting lives through multifarious social development initiatives under the slogan of “Powergrid - Transmitting Power, Transforming Lives.