Power minister lays foundation stone for Powergrid’s Ara substation1 min read 10 May 2023, 07:01 PM IST
Singh said the initiative would speed up the pace of development in Ara and give a boost to the economic and social development of the region through a strong power infrastructure
NEW DELHI : Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the augmentation of the 220/132 kV Powergrid Ara substation. The project will increase the total transformation capacity of the substation to 560 MVA.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×