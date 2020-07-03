Power minister Raj Kumar Singh bats for local gear

Power minister Raj Kumar Singh on Friday urged state governments to stop using foreign equipment and technology in the strategic power sector, to help widen India’s economic boycott against China.

The Union government wants states to procure power equipment and materials from within India, which has sufficient domestic capacity, and test imported equipment at certified and accredited laboratories designated by the Union power ministry.

Import substitution is a priority, particularly for the power sector which is strategic, essential and vulnerable to cyberattacks, Singh told a video conference of state power and renewable energy ministers.

India’s economic retaliation against China as part of a broad response to Chinese aggression in Ladakh includes subsidizing finance for promoting local power equipment usage and prior-permission requirements for imports from countries with which it is in conflict.

Of the ₹71,000 crore of power equipment imports in 2018-19 in the conventional power space, Chinese equipment accounted for nearly a third or around ₹20,000 crore. India is looking at enabling manufacturing all power sector equipment in India over the next three years.

Meanwhile, Singh said India’s reform-linked electricity distribution company (discom) loan package for clearing outstanding dues will now cover losses till June, with the package corpus expected to reach ₹1.25 trillion.

The government announced a ₹90,000-crore liquidity injection for fund-starved state-owned electricity discoms for losses up to 31 March, as part of its strategy to bring India’s battered economy back on track after the coronavirus lockdowns. The package’s scope and ambit will now be expanded after states and Union territories—speaking at the same meeting—requested the Union government to extend the package for covering discom losses till June.

Some states weren’t able to access the package and a proposal has been made to relax borrowing limits, Singh said.

This will require these states to acquire debt without breaching their Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) limits.

To support India’s transition period toward the next generation power sector reform pathway, the power ministry has requested the 15th Finance Commission (FFC) to recalibrate the borrowing limits for states under the FRBM Act.

States also asked for a reduction in interest rates for these loans, which is under examination, said Singh.

With at least 10 states losing about a third of the power supplied to their consumers in distribution losses, their dues have not only hit power producers, but have also contributed to stress in the banking sector.

