Power minister reviews status of coal imports for blending in thermal plants

As per the data presented in the meeting, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have placed orders for the import of coal, while Punjab and Gujarat are in the advanced stage of finalisation of the tenders; and the other States need to put extra efforts to import the coal for blending at their power plants in time. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are in the process of issuing the tenders. Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand have not yet issued tender or taken any significant actions for the import of coal and were advised to take necessary actions to ensure coal supply to their power plants.