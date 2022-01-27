Power minister talks to renewable energy developers, states on draft policy on energy storage

Discoms or obligated entities can set up own storage or procure storage capacity or lease storage space from public or private ESS developers. Any sale of electricity from storage or sale of storage space may be through open competitive bidding or power exchange or a fixed through tariff fixed under Section 62 of the Electricity Act. The policy proposes that transmission cost for renewable energy shall be waived both at the time of charging the storage as well as at the time of selling the stored RE. The participants gave their suggestions.