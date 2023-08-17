Hello User
Business News/ Industry / Energy/  Power minister to unveil 660 MW unit at NTPC’s Barh project

Power minister to unveil 660 MW unit at NTPC’s Barh project

1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST Saurav Anand

  • Singh will also lay the foundation stone for extension of Power Grid’s 400/132 kV Lakhisarai sub-station later in the day.

New Delhi: Minister for power and new & renewable energy RK Singh will a 660 MW unit at NTPC’s Barh Super Thermal Power Project in Bihar on 18 August.

"The 660 MW unit being inaugurated is unit #2 of stage-one of the project. The commissioning of this unit would be another milestone in the government’s endeavour to provide reliable and affordable power to the nation," the ministry of power said.

Singh will also lay the foundation stone for extension of Power Grid’s 400/132 kV Lakhisarai sub-station later in the day.

As part of the project, 220 kV GIS will be constructed in the premises of the existing sub-station along with installation of two transformers of 500 MVA capacity.

The extension of the substation at Lakhisarai will lead to improved power availability in Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Munger and Jamui districts and will also ease supply of power to meet future energy demand.

"The installation of state-of-the-art GIS technology of 220 kV voltage level in Lakhisarai sub-station will further strengthen the connectivity of the region to the national grid," the ministry said.

The provision of uninterrupted power supply will also lead to industrial and commercial development of the region, it added.

Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
