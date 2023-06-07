Power minister urges women to lead India’s renewable energy transition1 min read 07 Jun 2023, 01:12 PM IST
The minister acknowledged the benefits that rural women can derive from decentralized renewable energy schemes, providing reliable livelihood opportunities
New Delhi: Power minister R.K. Singh has urged women to actively participate in the renewable energy sector and drive India’s energy transition towards a net-zero future, a key goal in the fight against climate change.
