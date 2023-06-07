New Delhi: Power minister R.K. Singh has urged women to actively participate in the renewable energy sector and drive India’s energy transition towards a net-zero future, a key goal in the fight against climate change.

Speaking at the “Women in Renewable Energy: A Dialogue on Policy, Technology, Skilling, and Finance" event in New Delhi on World Environment Day, Singh highlighted the critical role women can play in the green energy revolution, emphasizing that it aligns with India’s commitments to the Paris agreement on capping global temperature rise.

The minister acknowledged the benefits that rural women can derive from decentralized renewable energy schemes, providing reliable livelihood opportunities. He also spotlighted the role women could play in promoting green cooking practices to aid India in its pursuit of net-zero emissions, the ministry of new and renewable energy said in a statement.

The ministry announced its plans to recognize women’s contributions across various categories in the renewable energy sector, including gender diversity, entrepreneurship (both urban and rural), and promoting women’s participation through NGOs or civil society organizations.

Hosted in partnership with NRDC India (Natural Resources Defense Council India), the event aimed to extract learnings from women leaders in the renewable energy field, highlight women’s roles across the value chain, and examine how greater female participation can enhance India’s long-term energy security.

More than 180 stakeholders participated in the event, including representatives from union ministries, state departments, multilateral organizations, financiers, technology suppliers, think tanks, and beneficiaries.