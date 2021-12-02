Power ministry asks all ministries, states to join Centre's e-mobility drive

“Under the Phase II of the FAME India Scheme, Government of India have also sanctioned 2877 charging stations in 68 cities across 25 States/UTs. Letters of Award are issued to the selected entities after ensuring the availability of land for Charging Stations, signing of necessary agreements/MoU with concerned partner organizations like city municipal corporation/DISCOM/ Oil Companies etc. Letters of award for 1797 Charging Stations have been issued as on 12th Nov, 2021. In addition, Government of India have also sanctioned 1576 charging stations across 16 expressways and 9 highways and issued letters of award to selected entities accordingly," Singh added.