The coal supply situation for power plants is likely to improve soon, the Central Government said on Saturday after several states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, raised concerns over blackouts.

Earlier today, the national capital said that the city may see power cuts in two days if adequate coal is not sent to power plants. Long power cuts have been reported from Punjab too.

The power ministry said the country's oil ministry will facilitate gas supplies to enable two power plants in Delhi to operate.

State-run NTPC, the country's largest electricity producer, has also been directed to increase coal stocks to two coal-fired plants near Delhi to ensure sufficient supply.

There are four reasons for depletion of coal stocks at power plants - unprecedented increase in demand of electricity due to revival of economy, heavy rains in coal mine areas, increase in price of imported coal and legacy issues such as heavy dues of coal companies in various states, the Power Ministry's statement read.

The ministry has also said that the daily consumption of electricity has crossed beyond 4 billion units per day and nearly 65-70% demand is being met by coal fired power generation only.

The Core Management Team (CMT), set up by the Power Ministry, is closely monitoring and managing coal stocks on a daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with Coal India Limited, the ministry said.

It also said that the Indian Railways will improve the coal supply to power plants.

“A total despatch of coal by Coal India touched 1.501 MT On October 7. Ministry of Coal & Coal India have assured that they are making best efforts to increase despatch. Expect coal desptach to power sector to 1.6 MT per day in next 3 days, later aim 1.7 MT per day," the statement added.

India staring at power crisis

An energy crisis is looming in some states, including Delhi and Punjab, due to a combination of factors such as excess rainfall hitting coal movement and imported coal-based power plants generating less than half of their capacity due to record high rates.

In a year when the country produced record coal, rains hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting power generation in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

While power producers and distributors have warned of blackouts as generation units are running with coal stocks of as low as two days, the Coal Ministry said the country has adequate coal stocks and low inventory does not mean generation will stop as stocks are being continuously replenished.

Another factor that has contributed to the present crisis is power plants that used imported coal to generate electricity, have either curtailed generation or completely stopped as a spurt in international energy prices has made it difficult for them to meet the commitments to states at a particular rate.

Tata Power, which has signed contracts to supply 1,850 MW of electricity to Gujarat, 475 MW to Punjab, 380 MW to Rajasthan, 760 MW to Maharashtra and 380 MW to Haryana from its imported coal-based power plant at Mundra in Gujarat, has stopped generation.

Adani Power's Mundra unit too is facing similar problem. Power plants across India regulated generation after stock ran low.

