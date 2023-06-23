New Delhi: The Centre plans to introduce varying tariff for electricity for different times during the day. Under the amendments to the country’s electricity rules, power tariffs could be reduced by up to 20% during the day and increase by up to 20% during peak night hours, the power ministry said on Friday.

Known as the Time of Day (ToD) Tariff system, consumers will be charged varying rates for electricity based on the time of day. The tariff during solar hours, a duration of eight hours as specified by the State Electricity Regulatory Commission, will be 10-20% lower than the normal tariff.

Conversely, during peak hours, the tariff will be 10-20% higher. These changes are aimed at encouraging consumers to shift their electricity usage to off-peak times and promote the use of renewable energy sources.

As per the official release, ToD tariff would be applicable for commercial and industrial consumers, having maximum demand of 10 KW and above, from 1 April 2024, and a year later for most other consumers except those in the agricultural sector.

The new tariff will be made effective immediately after installation of smart metres, it added.

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said that the ToD is a win-win for consumers as well as the power system. He said, “The TOD tariffs comprising separate tariffs for peak hours, Solar hours and normal hours, send price signals to consumers to manage their load according to the Tariff. With awareness and effective utilization of ToD tariff mechanism, consumers can reduce their electricity bills."

“During non-solar hours thermal and hydro power as well as gas-based capacity is used – their costs are higher than that of solar power – this will be reflected in Time of Day Tariff. Now consumers can plan their consumption in order to reduce their power costs – planning more activities during solar hours when power costs are less," Singh said.

The union minister said that the ToD mechanism will also ensure better grid integration of renewable energy sources thereby facilitating faster energy transition for India.

“The ToD tariff will improve the management of renewable generation fluctuations, incentivize demand increase during the periods of high RE generation hours and thereby increase grid integration of larger quantity of renewable power," R. K. Singh added.

Most of State Electricity Regulatory Commissions (SERCs) have already implemented ToD tariffs for large commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers in the country. With installation of smart metres, the ToD metering at domestic consumer level will be introduced as per tariff policy mandate.

Time of Day tariff, is recognized globally across electricity industries, as an important Demand Side Management measure which is used as a means of incentivizing consumers to shift a portion of their loads from peak times to off-peak times, thereby improving the system load factor by reducing the demand on the system during peak period.