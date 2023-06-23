Power ministry plans varying electricity tariff for peak, non-peak hours1 min read 23 Jun 2023, 02:23 PM IST
These changes are aimed at encouraging consumers to shift their electricity usage to off-peak times and promote the use of renewable energy sources.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to introduce varying tariff for electricity for different times during the day. Under the amendments to the country’s electricity rules, power tariffs could be reduced by up to 20% during the day and increase by up to 20% during peak night hours, the power ministry said on Friday.
