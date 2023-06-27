Power ministry revises biomass co-firing policy to promote sustainable energy practices

Power ministry revises biomass co-firing policy to promote sustainable energy practices1 min read 27 Jun 2023, 04:45 PM IST
The decision would encourage farmers, entrepreneurs as well as thermal power utilities to strive to establish a sustainable biomass ecosystem, achieve the targets for co-firing, reduce stubble burning and help ensure a cleaner and greener future
New Delhi: To promote sustainable energy practices, the ministry of power on Tuesday announced the revision of biomass co-firing policy. This revision will enable power plants to purchase biomass pellets at benchmark prices, reducing import dependencies and enhancing the adoption of biomass as a renewable energy source.
