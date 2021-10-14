Power ministry sounded alarm as early as Aug

This followed a revival in peak electricity demand, which had dropped during the second wave of covid-19 infections. According to Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as of Tuesday, India’s 119 coal-fuelled power projects totaling 129.866 gigawatts (GW) capacity had four days of stocks. Another 16 plants located near coal mines totalling 35.2GW capacity had five days of stock. This assumes importance given that coal-fuelled capacity contributes 52.41% or 202.80GW of the installed power generation capacity of 386.88GW. “There are also legacy issues of heavy dues of coal companies from certain states viz., Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, UP, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," the ministry said in a 9 October statement.