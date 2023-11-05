Power plants’ fuel linkages to reach 1 billion tonne by 2030
Summary
- This growth in linkages would come with the government looking at increasing the domestic production of coal to 1.5 billion tonne. Further, the coal ministry is also targeting to increase the peak rated capacity of the coal mines to 2 billion tonne
New Delhi: Even as India undergoes a green energy transition, the country’s push for leveraging its coal resources is likely to continue, with the fossil fuel linkage to thermal power projects likely to reach 1 billion tonne from the current level of around 550 million tonne.