Power plants’ fuel linkages to reach 1 billion tonne by 2030

Satnam Singh, senior practice leader & director - consulting, CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics said: "We believe the coal demand from power plants including the captive ones by 2030 will be in the range of 950 million tonnes to 1 billion tonnes depending upon how much renewable energy capacities we are able to add and the scalability and cost competitiveness of battery energy storage solutions. The key point remains given the expected surge in power demand and given the size of the existing coal-based power plants capacity and the upcoming ones, the demand for coal by power sector will remain intact in this decade, and we may see a decline in absolute demand only in the later part of the next decade."