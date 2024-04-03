Power prices rise on exchanges as India braces for a sweltering summer
With the IMD projecting higher-than-normal maximum and minimum temperatures across the country this summer, peak power demand is expected to touch 260 GW, well above the record high of 243 GW set last year.
New Delhi: Prices of power on the exchanges have increased over the past week amid rising temperatures and an increase in power demand.
Next Story
₹1,893.35-0.81%
₹174.1-0.06%
₹541.957.45%
₹92.221.15%
₹344.81.8%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message