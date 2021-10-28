Power projects' coal stocks likely to reach six days’ buffer in a week: Govt

New Delhi: India’s coal ministry on Thursday said power projects' coal fuel stocks are likely to reach six days’ buffer in around a week’s time.

Mint reported on Wednesday that coal stocks at plant end have reached 9.02 million tonnes (mt) and are expected to reach stock levels to sustain six days of electricity generation by end October.

“Coal supply to power plants has indicated steady increase for the last many days. As per Central Electricity Authority (CEA) report the coal stock with power plants stood at 9.028 million Tonnes (mt) as on 26th October, 2021. With daily increase in coal stock for the last nine days, 5 days’ stock is available at the end of the Thermal Power Plants (TPPs)," the union coal ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

India’s 135 coal-fueled power projects totalling 165.066 gigawatt (GW) had five days of stock, as on 26 October, according to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). Of these, 119 coal projects totalling 129.86 GW had five days of stock and 16 plants located near coal mines totalling 35.2 GW capacity have six days of fuel stock.

“In around a week’s time it is likely to reach 6 days’ buffer stock. Coal consumed on daily basis by the TPPs is replenished by coal companies. Coal supplies to TPPs have been increasing consistently which is evident from the rise in stock at the Power Plant end which has started rising and average increase during last one week is more than two lakh tonne per day," the statement added.

This is rolling stock with coal supplies to India’s power plants being increased to help fuel stocks reach 10 mt by Diwali as reported by Mint on 19 October. The depleted fuel stocks at power plants have led to concerns about a possible electricity shortage. This assumes significance given that coal fuelled power projects totalling 202.22 GW remain the mainstay of India’s power generation and account for more than half of India’s power generation capacity.

“Earlier this month, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with Minister of Power, Shri R.K Singh and Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officers of the respective ministries, CMDs and officials of the coal companies to discuss and review the steps necessary to further improve coal stock at the power plants end. It was agreed in the meeting that supply to power plants shall be around two million tons per day from all the sources i.e Coal India Ltd., Singareni Collieries Ltd and captive mines," the statement said.

The playbook being followed involves coal supplies to India’s power plants to be increased to 2.2 mt daily and follows after a meeting of Joshi, Singh and Vaishnaw on 19 October. This 2.2 mt of coal will be ensured every day from all domestic sources including state run Coal India Ltd (CIL), Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and captive coal mines.

“The overall coal supply to Power has been consistently more than 2.1 MT for the last one week," the statement said.

After depleting to 7.23 mt on 8 October the government has been trying to build coal stocks at power projects. The stocks touched 7.6 mt on 20 October and touched 8.05 mt on 23 October. The coal fuel stock level was 9.028 mt on 26 October.

With power plants burning 1.85-1.87 mt of coal every day to generate electricity, the playbook decided is to stock 3 lakh tonne per day. Also, with lower electricity demand expected in November, the plan is to build up an additional stock of around 6 mt next month, taking the total fuel stock to 16 mt by end November. In 2018-19, the fuel stocks had also fallen to 10.1 mt at power projects.

The coal shortage has coincided this year with a sharp spike in electricity demand, growth in a number of electricity consumers and inadequate stocking up by power projects before monsoon. Also, heavy rains in September impacted coal production and dispatch and non-payments of coal dues also contributed towards inadequate supplies. India’s daily electricity consumption has crossed 4 billion units , resulting in a 18% spike in coal consumption during August-September 2021 compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.