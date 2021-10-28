Power projects' coal stocks likely to reach six days’ buffer in a week: Govt

“Earlier this month, Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi held a virtual meeting with Minister of Power, Shri R.K Singh and Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw along with senior officers of the respective ministries, CMDs and officials of the coal companies to discuss and review the steps necessary to further improve coal stock at the power plants end. It was agreed in the meeting that supply to power plants shall be around two million tons per day from all the sources i.e Coal India Ltd., Singareni Collieries Ltd and captive mines," the statement said.