Power PSUs' capex rose to over 40,395 crore during Apr-Dec

India’s electricity availability has increased to 22 hours in rural areas and 23.5 hours in urban areas according to union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh. The country’s electricity demand has picked up after the dip during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is also working towards electrification of economy by developing action plans for greening of electricity.

