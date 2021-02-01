Power sector gets a budgetary allocation of 15,322 crore

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday made a budgetary allocation of Rs15,322 crore for the union power ministry for the next financial year, which is 3.48% lower than Rs15874.82 crore that was allocated in the current financial year (2020-21).

Mint reported on 28 January about the proposed allocation, with the highest allocation expected for schemes such as the Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), aimed at ensuring round-the-clock electricity supply, and the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) to provide electricity in rural areas. IPDS and DDUGJY have been allocated Rs5300 crore and Rs3600 crore respectively.

"The distribution companies across the country are monopolies, either government or private. There is a need to provide choice to consumers by promoting competition. A framework will be put in place to give consumers alternatives to choose from among more than one Distribution Company," Sitharaman said while presenting her third union budget at a time, when India’s electricity demand recorded a new high of 189.6 gigawatts (GW) on Saturday.

Implication

This allocation assumes importance given the government’s plan to provide round the clock electricity supply to consumers and even framing their rights thereby, guaranteeing reliable power supply across the country.

The Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020, has also called for timely and simplified procedure for connection, expediting the modification of existing connection, 2% to 5% rebate on serving bills with delay of 60 days or more and all bills of ₹1,000 or more to be paid online.

This comes against the backdrop of the National Democratic Alliance government readying a raft of power sector reforms, including implementing the direct benefit transfer scheme in the electricity sector for better targeting of subsidies, promoting retail competition and instilling financial discipline at state-owned electricity distribution companies (discoms).

Context

This budgetary allocation also assumes significance given that some of the strategies adopted to meet the objective of energy security and energy transition include, a faster clean energy trajectory and leveraging green hydrogen. Indian state-owned firms such as NTPC Ltd and SJVN Ltd have pivoted toward green energy against the backdrop of a rapidly evolving Indian energy landscape.

India’s per capita power consumption at about 1149 kilowatt-hour (kWh) is among the lowest in the world compared to the world’s per capita consumption of 3,600 kWh. While the nationwide lockdown resulted in peak electricity demand coming down, but this has caught up and even surpassed the demand levels of last year. India’s electricity demand expected to grow at 6% compound annual growth rate.

Of India’s total electricity demand load pattern, industrial and agricultural consumption accounts for 41.16% and 17.69%, respectively. Commercial electricity consumption accounts for 8.24% of demand.

