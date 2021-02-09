Power sector reforms gain pace as pvt cos bid to buy UT discoms

Experts said India’s distribution space, long plagued by issues such as low tariff collection, increase in power purchase costs, inadequate tariff hikes and subsidy disbursements, besides mounting dues from government departments, is ready for the new-generation power sector reforms. “One is encouraged by the diverse participants and interest in the Union territories electricity distribution privatization process. It is coming on the back of the announcement of a framework for customer choice of their discom in this budget. Decarbonization and digitization potential along with providing bundled services to customers will provide significant value accretion to investors," said Sambitosh Mohapatra, partner, power and utilities, PwC India.