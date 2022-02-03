NEW DELHI : The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 8652 MU volume in January’22 comprising 7245 MU in the conventional power market, 280 MU in the green power market and 1126 MU (11.26 lac Certificates) in the REC Market.

Overall, the Exchange achieved 16% YoY volume growth across all its market segments during the month.

According to the power demand data published by the National Load Dispatch Center, the energy consumption at 112.67 BU saw 2.43 % YoY growth while the national peak demand at 192.07 GW saw 1.09 % YoY growth during Jan’22.

The Day-ahead Market volume at 5280 MU saw a 5% YoY decline whereas the average market clearing price at ₹3.39 per unit in Jan’22 saw 6.7% YoY increase and 4.1% MoM decline.

The Term-ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 390 MU during the month and saw 11.6% MoM growth.

According to IRX, the Real-time Electricity Market achieved 1575 MU volume and saw a significant 28% YoY growth with the average monthly price at ₹3.44 per unit. The highest single-day volume of 75 MU was achieved on January 7.

During January’22, 543 participants transacted in the Exchange’s RTM market, the exchange said in a statement.

The consistent growth in volumes in this market segment indicatives the significance of this segment for both distribution utilities and industries in balancing real-time power demand-supply requirements, the statement added.

IEX Green Market comprises of both the day-ahead as well term-ahead market segments. The Market achieved 280 MU volume in both segments during January’22.

The Green Day-Ahead Market (GDAM) has been gaining traction among the distribution utilities and industrial consumers. Since commencement in Oct’21 , the segment achieved the highest ever volume of 198 MU in Jan’22 with the weighted average price of ₹4.19 per unit with participation from 160 participants, IEX said.

The Green Term-Ahead Market (GTAM) achieved 82 MU volume during Jan’22 with participation from 44 participants. The average monthly price in the market segment for Solar was ₹3.59 per unit while the average monthly price for non-solar was ₹3.96 per unit.

Key distribution utilities from States including Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Daman & Diu, and Bihar as well as several industrial consumers participated in the Exchange’s Green Market during the month.

