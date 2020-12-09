Power transmission companies look for projects outside country

“Order intake this year has been lukewarm because of Covid-19, flat growth in power demand," Vimal Kejriwal, managing director (MD) and CEO, KEC International Ltd, one of the largest engineering companies in the transmission business, told Mint. “The changing norms in performance guarantees and local sourcing tenders have caused disturbances in the tendering processes. For instance, most power substations now are built with gas-insulated switch gears which are more efficient. But these are mostly sourced from China and South Korea. But tenders have not been clear on how to source this, so tenders have been postponed. While the intention is good, this has slowed down the tendering process."