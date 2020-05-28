Power utilities turn to cheaper exchange power as prices crash

This shift towards energy trading is true for discoms across states. Typically, discoms sign two-part PPAs -- fixed and variable -- with thermal power generators. The fixed component of the tariff in the PPA has to be paid regardless of whether the discom procures power, and the variable component is paid only when the discom enforces the PPA and procures a certain quantity of power. The variable component covers the cost of fuel while the fixed component compensates the generator for the overheads of keeping the power plant running. For discoms, when the exchange-traded price falls below the variable component, they can save on their energy costs by foregoing power through the PPA and buying on the exchange directly. When the exchange price rises higher than the variable component, discoms can then return to procuring power under their PPA contracts.