Home >Industry >Energy >Pradhan tells ONGC and OIL to perform or give up their assets

Pradhan tells ONGC and OIL to perform or give up their assets

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
2 min read . 02:00 AM IST PTI

State-owned companies ONGC and OIL produce about three-fourths of the country’s oil and gas

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday put state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) on notice saying there is an urgent need to monetize their oil and gas reserves through joint ventures with domain experts. If they fail to do so, the government will take them away and auction them, he added.

“We have asked them to do two things— do it yourself, (produce oil and gas) through some joint venture (with domain experts and foreign companies) (and) through a new business model. But the government cannot permit you to hold resources for an indefinite time," he said. In case they fail in achieving their set goal, “the government will after a particular period intervene and use its authority to bid out the resources," he said.

The petroleum minister was speaking at the BNEF Summit, where he also said that the state-owned companies cannot indefinitely sit on resources when the nation is a net importer of oil and gas.

“We want to reduce import dependency. We want to monetize our own resources," he said, while adding that India needs energy for its ambitious economic growth agenda.

ONGC and OIL, which discovered and brought to production all of India’s eight sedimentary basins, produce about three-fourths of the nation’s oil and gas.

The two companies, especially ONGC, have faced criticism over a range of issues including their inability to quickly bring discoveries to production and lower recovery. Despite India bidding out acreages to private and other companies since the 1990s, ONGC and OIL have been holding a “sizeable number of acreage for years," the petroleum minister said.

The government has already taken away dozens of small and marginal discoveries from the two firms and auctioned them in what is known as Discovered Small Field (DSF) rounds.

DSF offers pricing and marketing freedom to operators, something which ONGC and OIL do not have currently, constraining their efforts to monetize smaller discoveries.

But now Pradhan has indicated the government would not hesitate to take away larger idle discoveries and auction them to private and foreign players. Earlier this month, the minister had stated that the directorate general of hydrocarbons (DGH), the oil ministry’s technical arm, had the “full mandate" to identify unmonetized major fields that could be offered for bidding.

“Resources don’t belong to a company. They belong to the nation and the government. They cannot lie with a company indefinitely. If somebody cannot monetize them, we will have to bring a new regime," he had said on 10 June.

