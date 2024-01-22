Soon after returning to the national capital Delhi after presiding over the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at the "historic" Ayodhya Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the government's decision to start 'Pradhanmantri Surydaya Yojana', an initiative to generate electricity through solar energy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"All the devotees of the world always get energy from the light of Suryavanshi Lord Shri Ram. Today, on the auspicious occasion of consecration in Ayodhya, my resolution got further strengthened that the people of India should have their own solar rooftop system on the roof of their houses," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

"The first decision I have taken after returning from Ayodhya is that our government will launch "Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana" with the target of installing rooftop solar on 1 crore houses. This will not only reduce the electricity bill of the poor and middle class but will also make India self-reliant in the energy sector," the prime minister added.

PM Modi also posted pictures of him discussing the scheme with officials in the national capital following his return from Ayodhya.

Earlier in the day, after presiding over the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the prime minister said some people used to say that Shri Ram Mandir's construction would set off a fire in the country.

"Ram is not fire but energy, Ram is not dispute but solution, Ram is not merely ours but of everyone and Ram is not only the present but also eternal", PM Modi said, adding that "the temple is also a symbol of peace, patience, harmony and amity in Indian society."

Ram defines the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam' (the world is a family), PM Modi added.

He sought to strike an emotional chord with the masses saying "our Ram" has arrived after wait, patience and sacrifices of centuries.

"Our Ram Lalla will no longer live in a tent. Our Ram Lalla will stay in a magnificent temple," PM Modi said in his 36-minute speech.

He urged everyone to do their bit in building a strong, capable, grand and divine India, saying they should not miss out at a time when the country is passing through a positive and constructive period. There is not an iota of space for any despondency, he said.

The Ram temple, the prime minister said, will be a witness to India's rise and dawn of a developed and magnificent India. January 22, 2024, is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era, he added.

