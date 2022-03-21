Pralhad Joshi assures adequate coal supply amid shortage fears

Further, to address the issues of coal supplies to power sector, Joshi told the Parliament that an inter-ministerial sub group comprising of representatives from ministries of power, coal, railways, CEA, Coal India Limited (CIL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) meet regularly to take various operational decisions to enhance supply of coal to thermal power plants as well as for meeting any contingent situations relating to power sector including to alleviate critical coal stock position in power plants.