President Murmu lays foundation stone for SJVN’s 1,000 MW solar project in Rajasthan

President Murmu lays foundation stone for SJVN’s 1,000 MW solar project in Rajasthan1 min read . 05:38 PM IST
The development cost of the project is ₹5492 crores and viability gap funding support of ₹44.72 lakh per megawatt is being done by IREDA
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday virtually laid the foundation stone of state-owned energy firm SJVN’s 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
This project is being implemented by SJVN Limited through its wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL). It is being developed on 5000 acres on outright purchased land near village Banderwala, district Bikaner of Rajasthan which is one of the highest solar yield areas of the country.
The development cost of the project is ₹5492 crores and viability gap funding support of ₹44.72 lakh per megawatt is being done by IREDA, said Nand Lal Sharma, chairman &managing director, SJVN.
“The project is scheduled to be commissioned by March 2024. After commissioning this project will generate 2454.55 million units in first year and approximately 56838 MU would be generated on cumulative basis over a period of 25 years," he added.
The maximum usage charges have been fixed at Rs. 2.57 per unit, which will help in providing cheaper electricity to the consumers.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also attended the event, SJVN said in a statement.
Sharma said commissioning of this project would help in achieving government’s renewable target of 500 GW by 2030. Usage of domestically manufactured Solar Photovoltaic Cells and modules shall give push to Make in India Drive.
The project would also lead to a reduction in carbon emissions of 27,85,077 tonnes.
Sharma further stated that the project will generate direct and indirect employment to approximately 150-200 and 800-1000 persons respectively. This would also help in stimulating local economy, creating green jobs and overall development of the region.
As per the statement, SJVN has bagged the 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Power Project under Central Public Sector Undertaking Scheme Phase-II, Tranche-III (Government Producer Scheme) through competitive bidding. The power generated by the project shall be for self-use or use by government/ government entities, either directly or through distribution companies (DISCOMS).
SJVN, a leading power CPSE under Ministry of Power has total project portfolio of around 45000 MW and is developing 73 hydro, solar, wind & thermal projects in 13 states of India and in Nepal.