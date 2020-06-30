Private coal mining may see weak investor sentiment: ICRA

Around 94-95% of Coal India’s overall production comes from opencast mines, having attractive stripping ratios, which have an inherent cost advantage over their peers. Consequently, the operating cost for Coal India’s opencast mines reportedly stood at a competitive ₹833 per tonne in FY2019. Moreover, out of Coal India’s 582 million tonne (mt) of despatches in FY2020, around 89% has been supplied under long-term fuel supply agreements (FSAs) where the realisations remain very competitive. Given this cost competitiveness, as well as the arrangements already available to deliver coal to clients’ plants, threats to any loss in Coal India’s market share in the FSA segment remains low in ICRA’s view; consequently the company would continue to dominate the sector in the foreseeable future. However, the geology of the mines belonging to The Singareni Collieries Company Limited remains less favourable, resulting in their operating costs being more than double that of Coal India. Consequently, vulnerability from increased competition remains much higher for Singareni Collieries, whose notified coal prices have an average premium of 40% - 125% over Coal India’s notified prices for various grades of coal.