Private-equity executives see opportunity in both old and new energy. Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Private-capital fund managers focused on energy have a positive outlook for the industry in 2023, despite supply-chain challenges
Few sectors have experienced as much change in the past few years as energy. Most recently, investors in the sector have navigated forces that include the war in Ukraine, a rebound in oil and gas prices and a steady push to shift to cleaner energy sources.