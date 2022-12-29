Private-equity executives see opportunity in both old and new energy

Mr. VanLoh: The biggest surprise was the very different response to the war in Ukraine. In Europe, where energy prices went up five- to 10-fold, you would have thought that investors would have realized the huge importance of energy security and reconsidered their effective ban on investing in hydrocarbons, [but] largely they have not. In the United States, just the opposite has happened. Many investors [realized] that the energy transition, while a very noble goal, is also a very long-term goal and that it is really important that we have energy security and abundant, cheap energy.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}