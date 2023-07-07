PSUs targeting 1 mn tonne green hydrogen production by 2030: Minister Puri2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 05:37 PM IST
Puri cited India’s abundance of solar energy, investments in the power grid, suitable climate, and strong supply chain as key advantages for green hydrogen production.
New Delhi: Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) in India have set a target to produce over 1 million metric tonne (MMT) of green hydrogen by 2030, Petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH-2023) on Friday.
