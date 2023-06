New Delhi: PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PFS) on Thursday said it has appointed Mahendra Lodha as director (Finance) and chief financial officer of the company.

Lodha will be responsible for overseeing the financial functions of PFS, including strategic financial planning, resource mobilization and fund management. His expertise in managing venture capital and private equity funds will help shape PFS’s financial growth, the company said in a statement.

Pawan Singh, MD & CEO of PFS, said, “His (Lodha’s) extensive experience and deep knowledge of finance and investment management will be invaluable in driving PFS’s business objectives. We believe that his strategic insights and leadership will contribute significantly to PFS’s continued success in the infra financing sector."

Lodha has held significant roles in renowned organizations, including chief executive officer of SIDBI Venture Capital Limited, Rajasthan Asset Management Co. (RAMC), and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO).

“I look forward to working closely with the team at PFS and contributing to the company’s financial growth and success. I am committed to leveraging my experience to drive strategic financial initiatives and support PFS’s mission of providing sustainable financing solutions for the green infra finance," Lodha said.