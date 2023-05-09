PTC India inks MoU with Brookfield for 100 MW solar power in Rajasthan

PTC India inks MoU with Brookfield for 100 MW solar power in Rajasthan1 min read 09 May 2023, 07:47 PM IST
Brookfield Renewables, with a capacity of approximately 24,000 MW globally, is developing a 400 MW solar power project in the Bikaner solar park in Rajasthan under the $15 billion global transition fund, with plans to commission the project in stages beginning in Dec 2023
NEW DELHI : Power trading solution provider PTC India on Tuesday announced that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Brookfield Renewables to purchase 100 MW of solar power on a long-term basis.
