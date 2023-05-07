PTC India signs long term agreement with lignite-based power project in Rajasthan

PTC India signs long term agreement with lignite-based power project in Rajasthan1 min read 07 May 2023, 08:56 PM IST
NEW DELHI :PTC India Ltd has signed a long-term power purchase agreement for 115 MW with VS Lignite Power Pvt Ltd.
VS Lignite operates a 135 MW lignite fired power plant in the Bikaner district of Rajasthan. The power plant sources fuel from a captive lignite mine near the project, said a PTC India statement.
The company is presently selling power to various discoms through short term power sale agreements.
PTC plans to explore various opportunities to sell this power to state utilities under long term, medium term and short-term power sale arrangements, it said.
PTC has a portfolio of long term PPAs with 10,000 MW power capacity consisting of coal based, large hydro and renewable energy projects. This marks PTC’s first long-term power agreement with a lignite-based power project.
Commenting on the occasion, Rajib K Mishra, CMD, PTC India Limited said: “This agreement adds to PTC’s long-term power portfolio and reinforces our commitment to securing a reliable energy supply. We recognize the growing importance of renewable energy and believe that achieving the right balance between conventional and renewable sources is vital to ensuring a sustainable and secure energy future for our country."
PTC India is a state-run power trading company. It has also been mandated to trade electricity with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. The trading activities undertaken by PTC include long term trading of power generated from large power projects including renewables as well as short term trading arising as a result of supply and demand mismatches, which inevitably occur in various regions of the country.