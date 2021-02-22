PTT Group in fray for Avaada Energy stake

A case in point being Malaysia’s state-run oil and gas firm, Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas acquiring Amplus Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd in 2019. Also, French energy giant Total formed an equal joint venture with Adani Green Energy Ltd. Petronas is also looking to buy about a 10% stake in Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd, in addition to investing in Tata Power’s renewable energy infrastructure investment trust. Italy’s Eni SpA, Norway’s Statoil ASA, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Russia’s Rosneft are among other global oil majors that have shown interest in India’s clean energy space.