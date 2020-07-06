Punjab wants to rework solar power contract with CDPQ-backed Azure Power

“It is pertinent to mention here that RBI on 27-03-2020 has come out with a slew of measures to ease financial woes of the commercial sector. RBI has inter-alia has reduced the Repo rate which effectively bring down interest rates applicable to term loans taken by generating companies. Further, RBI has also directed banks to grant a moratorium of three months on payment of all instalments falling due between 01-03-2020 to 30-05-2020. The present rate of interest is about 8.5% thereby generators are having benefits on ROE (return on equity), working capital etc.," the communication said.