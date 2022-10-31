Puri meets OPEC secretary general, ADNOC CEO in Abu Dhabi

NEW DELHI :Union minister for petroleum and natural gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday met the Secretary General of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Haitham al-Ghais among other dignitaries in Abu Dhabi .
The meetings gain significance as it comes amid the persistent concerns of a global energy crisis on the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the elevated crude oil prices.
Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “Had a productive meeting with the new OPEC Secretary General HE Haitham al-Ghais in Abu Dhabi today. India consumes 14% of OPEC hydrocarbon production totaling $48 bn last year. Invited him to visit India for #IndiaEnergyWeek & OPEC India dialogue in February 2023."
The development also gains significance as India is looking at diversifying its oil import sources in a bid to ensure energy security.
Earlier in the day, the minister inaugurated the India pavilion at Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2022) in Abu Dhabi. According the ministry, the pavilion showcases the opportunities that India offers to the world in energy sector and its prowess to provide momentum to India’s journey towards energy self-sufficiency.
During the plenary session at the conference he said that high energy prices are leading intended and unintended consequences such global recession and accelerated energy transition.
“Higher energy prices are leading to intended & unintended consequences- while at one end it is leading to a global recession, it is also hastening India’s energy transition across biofuels, green hydrogen & electric vehicles," he said.
The minister met several dignitaries during the day in the sidelines of the conference.
“Met my friend @amoshochstein the Presidential Coordinator of US on the sidelines of #ADIPEC2022 in Abu Dhabi today. Our energy trade with the US has grown 1300% in the last 4 years." Puri said in another tweet.
He also met Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the minister of industry & advanced technology of UAE and the MD & Group CEO of ADNOC Group & discussed ways to further our energy cooperation.
“An MoU between & ADNOC & @gailindia was also exchanged during the meeting," said a tweet.
