Q2 Results Preview: OMCs to report robust earnings on sharp rise in refinery margins, IOC to lead the pack
Q2 earnings of OMCs is expected to moderate from the record high in the April-June quarter due to the sharp impact on marketing segment earnings on account of higher international crude prices.
Earnings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the second quarter of current fiscal (Q2FY24) is expected to moderate from record-highs achieved in the previous quarter, yet likely to remain robust on a sharp rise in gross refinery margins (GRM).
