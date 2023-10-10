Earnings of oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the second quarter of current fiscal (Q2FY24) is expected to moderate from record-highs achieved in the previous quarter, yet likely to remain robust on a sharp rise in gross refinery margins (GRM). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by JM Financials, Q2 earnings of OMCs is expected to moderate from the record high in the April-June quarter due to the sharp impact on marketing segment earnings on account of higher international crude prices. However, Q2 results are still expected to be robust aided by strong gross refinery margins (GRMS) and significant inventory gains.

Crude oil prices rose as high as 30 per cent in three months spanning July-September as the production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia have squeezed the global crude supply. However, even on the rise in Brent crude prices, the reported GRMs (including inventory gains) of OMCs is likely to rise sharply by $14-19 per barrel in the September quarter, according to the domestic brokerage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

