Quick edit: The green challenge

The green challenge
04 May 2023
Normally, one wouldn’t expect to see climate change in a central bank report. But considering the far-reaching effects it has on the environment, as also on business and the economy, it finds fully deserved space in a Reserve Bank of India report on currency and finance. The report estimates India will need investments worth 2.5% of the gross domestic product in green initiatives to achieve its net-zero goal of 2070. Citing a government estimate, the report also notes that a total of ₹85.6 trillion (at 2011-12 prices) is expected to be spent on climate change adaptation by 2030. India has set ambitious goals, but there are several challenges, funding being a big one. Considering the fiscal scenario, government spending is likely to be constrained, and private funding will have to take the lead. To encourage this, a supportive policy framework is needed. In addition, non-fossil fuel technologies, including hydrogen-based energy, will have to be promoted, while our capacity for storage of green energy also requires a bump-up. Though India is faring better in this transition than many other countries, the gravity of the crisis means nobody can afford to fail. Our policy mix must get it right.
