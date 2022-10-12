Quinbrook sells stake in Gemini Solar-Energy project to Dutch firm APG

Energy-storage capacity in the U.S. more than tripled last year to 4.63 gigawatts from 1.44 gigawatts a year earlier, according to the federal Energy Information Administration. Stand-alone battery installations provided the majority of energy storage at the end of 2020 and can hold power from sources that include fossil-fuel plants, the EIA said last year. It added that most projects planned for the following three years would be co-located with renewable sources, particularly solar power.