R K Singh chairs review meeting with states and power utilities1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 04:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Power minister R K Singh has chaired a review meeting with states and power utilities and stressed on the need to address inefficiencies in distribution sector with priority on reduction of losses, maintaining proper subsidy accounts among other things.
