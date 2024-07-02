Industry
Race on: Renewable energy firms vie for top sites to build pumped storage plants
Nehal Chaliawala , Naman Suri 5 min read 02 Jul 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Summary
- With renewable energy firms ramping up production from wind and solar energy sources, the demand for suitable sites to build pumped energy storage plants has also intensified, drawing these companies into a close competition to secure scarce locations.
Mumbai/New Delhi: India’s top renewable energy firms including Adani Green Energy, JSW Energy, and Tata Power are locked in a race to secure the most suitable sites for setting up hydropower plants across the country.
