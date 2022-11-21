Race to secure gas for Europe’s future winters has already begun

Some Europeans are looking for ways to satisfy exporters while maintaining climate objectives. One option being considered is to sign long-term deals and resell a portion of the gas in foreign markets in later years, which most U.S. LNG contracts allow, according to company executives, bankers and others briefed on the talks. Another option being discussed is for buyers to invest directly in LNG projects and sign shorter-term supply contracts, allowing them to unload the equity stake later, some of the people said.