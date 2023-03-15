NEW DELHI : Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railway in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter" by 2030 , Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions which include use of energy efficient technologies like completely switching over to production of three phase electric locomotives with regenerative features, use of head on generation (HOG) technology, use of LED lights in buildings and coaches, star rated appliances and afforestation.

Further, the key strategies that have been identified for achieving the Net Zero Carbon emission target are procurement of power through renewable energy sources; shifting from diesel to electric traction; promotion of energy efficiency; and afforestation.

The projected energy demand of Indian Railways in 2029-30 is expected to be about 8,200 Mega Watt (MW).

“To achieve Net Zero Carbon Emission, expected requirement of renewable capacity by 2029-30 would be about 30,000 MW," the ministry said.

As of February 2023, about 147 MW of solar plants (both on Rooftops and on land) and about 103 MW of Wind power plants have been commissioned. Further, about 2150 MW of renewable capacity has also been tied up.

In addition, IR has planned to progressively procure renewable energy from different power procurement modes for its future energy requirements.