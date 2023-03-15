Railways to become net-zero carbon emitter by 2030: Vaishnaw1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 07:38 PM IST
- Railways has taken a number of initiatives to reduce its carbon emissions which include use of energy efficient technologies
NEW DELHI : Indian Railways is working on a mission mode to become the largest Green Railway in the world and is moving towards becoming a “net zero carbon emitter" by 2030 , Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.
