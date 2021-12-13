NEW DELHI : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday said the Indian Railways will be inviting tenders for about 40 GW of renewable energy in the next two to three years. He asked both local and global companies to be ready for investment.

Speaking at the CII partnership summit 2021, the minister said there is increased focus on clean energy in the country to address the issue of climate and it is here the railways is doing its bit to increase green coverage for its energy requirements.

He said that the country had already achieved a 100GW renewable energy target and is now moving to touch on our 200GW milestone.

Vaishnaw said that a public investment of $80 billion was announced in the last budget and a lot of movement has happened in that direction. Even within the Railway Ministry, a capex of $15 billion is being undertaken that would be achieved by March next year, the minister said. Already, 60 per cent of the target has been achieved.

With a goal of transforming Indian Railways into Green Railways by 2030, the national transporter has taken a number of steps including increased electrification of routes, improving the energy efficiency of locomotives & trains and fixed installations, green certification for installations/stations, fitting bio-toilets in coaches and switching to renewable sources of energy.

Indian Railways has completed electrification of more than 40,000 route km (RKM). All routes on BG (broad gauge) network have been planned to be electrified by December 2023.

