Railways to set up 3GW solar capacity on vacant land

“The project will be divided into 3 phases of 1 GW each. First and third phase of 1 GW each will be on PPP basis under Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer model. Second phase of the project (1 GW) will be on ownership model of REMCL, which will be eligible for capital subsidy under CPSE investment scheme. The Railways have already identified suitable land to be leased to REMCL on nominal lease rent," the company said in a statement.