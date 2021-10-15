New Delhi: Union power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to help expedite establishment of strategic hydropower projects in the union territory post its reorganization.

“Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, visited Dam site of 330 MW NHPC Kishanganga power station at Gurez in Bandipora District of the UT of Jammu & Kashmir today," union power ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Apart from raising objections on the 330MW project on the river Kishanganga, a tributary of Jhelum, Pakistan had also raised objections on 48 MW Lower Kalnai hydroelectric project on Chenab river.

According to the Indus Waters Treaty, whoever builds the project first will have the first rights on the river waters. India and Pakistan signed the treaty in 1960 after nine years of negotiations, with the World Bank being a signatory. The treaty sets out a mechanism for cooperation and information exchange between the two countries regarding their use of rivers.

“During his visit, the Minister inspected various components of Dam and Spillway. He also inspected construction work of dam toe powerhouse (0.8 X 3 = 2.4 MW) and was briefed about the progress of works," the statement said.

Mint earlier reported about India looking to speed up state-run NHPC Ltd’s hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir following reorganization of the state.

Singh also visited the dam complex of Dulhasti power station on Thursday.

With an eye on Pakistan, the union budget presented earlier this year increased the budgetary allocation of strategically important 1,000 megawatts (MW) Pakul Dul hydropower project on Marusudar river, a tributary of Chenab by 61.25% to ₹602.53 crore for the current financial year. The project will be the first storage hydropower project in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Union Cabinet also approved a Rs5281.94 crore investment for 850 MW Ratle hydropower project, also on Chenab river. Chenab river flows from India into Pakistan. The task is seen as strategically vital in the context of China developing the controversial China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in the region. The control on river water flow also acts as a force-multiplier during times of aggression. The increased assistance is part of India’s plans to fully utilize its share of water under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

NHPC is the largest investor in Jammu and Kashmir and has invested around Rs20,778 crore there in the past four decades. It is also the main supplier of electricity to J&K and plans to develop projects totaling 3,814 MW on its own and through joint ventures in the union territory. The union territory of J&K leads discom losses in the country, with its aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses pegged at 60.46% in 2019-20

