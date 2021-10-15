Raj Kumar Singh visits Kishanganga power station’s dam site in J&K

NHPC is the largest investor in Jammu and Kashmir and has invested around Rs20,778 crore there in the past four decades. It is also the main supplier of electricity to J&K and plans to develop projects totaling 3,814 MW on its own and through joint ventures in the union territory. The union territory of J&K leads discom losses in the country, with its aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses pegged at 60.46% in 2019-20